Who is Ajit Jain? Meet one of Warren Buffett's likely successors at Berkshire

Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Ajit Jain, who graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Kharagpur joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1986.

The debate around billionaire Warren Buffett’s successor at Berkshire Hathaway got reignited after the "Oracle of Omaha" indirectly answered questions regarding succession during the AGM on May 4.

The 87-year-old Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company, which partially or fully owns several large corporations. Ninety-five-year-old Charlie Munger is the vice chairman.

At the AGM, Buffett picked out two of his lieutenants, 67-year-old Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire's insurance business and Greg Abel, 57, who runs its non-insurance businesses.

Terming both Abel and Jain’s accomplishments as "fantastic", Buffet said that the two would "in the near future" join him and Munger in answering shareholder questions.