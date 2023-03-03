HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Weekly Tactical Pick: This infra player stands tall, post correction

Moneycontrol Research   •

PNC Infratech is a quality stock to play the infrastructure up-cycle as it has a good track record of project execution and maintaining a healthy balance sheet

Representational image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights PNC prime beneficiary of big increase in Centre’s capital expenditure Likely to exceed FY23 order inflow guidance; robust order book To accelerate execution of water projects; guides for robust growth in FY24 Focus on project monetisation Correction in the past one month has made stock valuations attractive Infrastructure development will emerge as a frontrunner in contributing to economic growth should the sub-par monsoon (initial forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have pointed to the possibility of below normal rains) cause a slowdown...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers