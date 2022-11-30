 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vikram Kirloskar | How Toyota’s legacy of manufacturing excellence inspired this Renaissance Man

Sundeep Khanna
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Kirloskar recognised the transformative possibilities of Toyota’s efficient manufacturing practices. In tying up with the Japanese company, he showed maturity and foresight. Their partnership has stood the test of time, even as many others in the automobile space fell by the wayside

Vikram Kirloskar

Through the 1990s, Toyota Motor Corporation had emerged as the global pacesetter in terms of manufacturing practices. The Toyota Production System, based on the philosophy of elimination of all waste in the pursuit of efficiency, was increasingly becoming the model for companies. Given different names, including lean manufacturing and Just-in-Time (JIT), it helped them organise their manufacturing and logistics operations in the most efficient and productive manner.

But the apparent simplicity was deceptive since it required companies to overhaul their entire supply chains and manufacturing processes.

One man who recognised the transformative possibilities of such a system for his company was Vikram Kirloskar, whose untimely death has shocked India's business community. A fourth-generation scion of the group, whose roots go back to the 1880s, the passionate Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained mechanical engineer intuitively understood the value of an association with the Japanese giant, and pursued a partnership that would allow him to tap into the full range of the Japanese conglomerate’s various competencies.

Beginning with a components joint venture for the textile manufacturing business, Kirloskar went on to set up the hugely successful automobile JV, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, as well as a series of other businesses ranging from manufacturing axles, drive-shafts, transmissions and engines, to heat exchangers and air conditioners. Toyota’s reputation for quality and excellence sat well with Vikram Kirloskar’s pursuit of the same values.

At a time when Indian companies, fresh from the licence to explore that the liberalisation of 1991 had given them, were jumping into JVs without much sense of where they would eventually end up, Kirloskar showed maturity and wisdom in his choice of a partner. The partnership stood the test of time even as many others in the automobile space, including Hero-Honda, Kawasaki-Bajaj, LML-Vespa and Mahindra-Renault fell apart. It also yielded rich dividends, and over the next 20 years, starting 1999, the auto company built a base of loyal customers with products like the Qualis, Innova, Fortuner and Corolla.