Not as per law: HC orders release of Chanda Kochhar, husband in Videocon loan scam

Jan 09, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The court has ordered their release in a plea challenging their arrest and claiming it illegal. "Arrest not in accordance with the law," the court observed

Bombay High Court today granted bail to former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon fraud loan case.

The court has ordered their release in a plea challenging their arrest and claiming it illegal. "Arrest not in accordance with the law," the court observed. It also asked the Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI.

While Chanda Kochhar has been lodged at Byculla district jail (women's jail), Deepak Kochhar was at Arthur Road jail.

The CBI had booked the Kochhar duo and Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, along with companies like Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries, as accused in an FIR registered under various IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a quid pro quo deal, the CBI alleged, Dhoot had allegedly invested crores in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got the Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019. This amounted to criminal conspiracy and cheating, the probe agency said. Over a period of time, Dhoot had transferred the control of the company to Deepak Kochhar through multiple transactions.