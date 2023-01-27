 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTech expects 95-100 percent capacity utilization in fourth quarter

Amritha Pillay
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Despite growth in demand, cement prices have remained flat, which the management attributed to several players focusing on retaining market share.

Capacity utilization at India’s largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, could touch 95 percent to 100 percent in the March quarter, company executives indicated in an earnings call with analysts.

Despite flat cement prices, management said companies in the cement industry are focused on retaining market share.

In the past few years, UltraTech’s capacity utilization in the January-to-March quarter has typically been 95 percent to 100 percent, said Atul Daga, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in his opening remarks in an earnings call for the December 2022 quarter.

“And the way things are going, this quarter should be no less,” Daga added.