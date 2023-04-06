 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel’s Tinplate Company starts expansion to retain market share

Amritha Pillay
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

At 48-50 percent, TCIL is a dominant player; the expansion will help keep up with the industry growth of 6-7 percent, the company said.

In FY22, TCIL exported 20 percent of its output to Europe, West Asia, parts of Africa, Southeast Asia and India’s neighbouring countries. Representative image

For Tinplate Company of India (TCIL), a subsidiary of Tata Steel, the ongoing capacity expansion at Jamshedpur will help retain its market dominance, and expand product portfolio and export markets, a senior company executive told Moneycontrol in an exclusive chat on April 5.

“We have reached our full capacity after our debottlenecking. So it's the right time to increase capacities,” said RN Murthy, managing director. On April 3, TCIL undertook the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion project. Under this first phase of expansion, TCIL will raise its capacity to 715,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) from the current 415,000 TPA at Jamshedpur. The Rs 2,000-crore expansion is likely to be completed by 2026.

Murthy pointed out that the expansion is critical to ensure TCIL’s dominant market position in the packaging steel segment. He pegged TCIL’s current market share at a significant 48-50 per cent. TCIL’s overall sales grew 18 percent year-on-year in FY22.

“The market is growing at 6 percent to 7 percent per annum. We also have a very good footprint in the international market. We export 20 to 30 percent of our products, and it's integrated with the downstream strategy of Tata Steel,” Murthy said, explaining the rationale behind the expansion. Tata Steel holds a 74.96 percent share in the company.