'Black Swan' author Taleb has a piece of advice for Gautam Adani

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Taleb's suggestion comes as stocks of the Adani group companies continue to be hammered in the aftermath of accusations made by American short-seller Hindenburg Research

Nassim Taleb

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the renowned author of The Black Swan and Antifragile, has a piece of advice for Gautam Adani after he released a video statement explaining the rationale behind withdrawing the fully subscribed follow-on public offer (FPO) of his group flagship Adani Enterprises.

In the video message, Adani, who perhaps is facing the biggest challenge to his business empire, said pushing ahead with the issue would have been not "morally correct" after a massive erosion in the stock price.

"Advice to Adani (& others): It (sic) everything is OK, don't produce a video saying "everything is OK"," Taleb tweeted on February 3.

The tweet comes as the selloff in the shares of  Adani Group companies, spanning ports, airports and green energy, continues after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made accusations of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation in a recent report that also flagged debt worries.