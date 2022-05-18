Ruchi Soya to be named Patanjali Foods after acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved’s food business

Ruchi Soya will be renamed Patanjali Foods as it acquires the food retail businesses of the parent company Patanjali Ayurved, the company informed the exchanges on May 18.

The company held a board meeting to seek the approval of its directors for the transfer.

“The board of directors have approved the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) to acquire the food retail business undertaking of PAL, which consists of packaging, labelling, manufacturing and retail trading of certain food products along with manufacturing plants located at Padartha, Haridwar and Newasa, Maharashtra (“Foods Business Undertaking”), as a going concern on a slump sale basis subject to the approval of shareholders and other authorities as may be required,” the company said.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code proceedings in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore. The company earlier this year floated follow on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya to raise Rs 4,300 crore. The proceeds of the FPO will be mostly (80-85 percent) used for repayment of Ruchi Soya’s debt.

Patanjali Ayurved had disclosed plans to transfer all food business to Ruchi Soya before floating its FPO.

The company’s founder yoga guru Baba Ramdev in an interaction with Moneycontrol in March had discussed plans to merge the food businesses of two entities and create a formidable player in the FMCG segment.

"It will be difficult to make Ruchi Soya the top FMCG company in the food and FMCG space based on its offerings, so we decided to transfer the entire food portfolio to Ruchi Soya. Our food portfolio has very strong brand equity and sells on the basis of brand trust. We house popular products such as chyawanprash, medicated juices, etc," Ramdev had said.