ReNew Power is now ReNew

Sweta Goswami
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent and ethical transition towards clean energy, said Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew.

ReNew Power, a renewable energy company, has rebranded itself as ReNew as the company plans to tap into the decarbonisation market.

The new brand identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable Independent Power Producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum, the company said on February 13 at an event in Delhi. ReNew is an end-to-end decarbonisation partner and has teamed up with global organisations like Microsoft and Amazon to support their climate goals.

“ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent and ethical transition towards clean energy. ReNew’s endeavour is to build on its renewable energy business, and widen its offerings across the spectrum that support decarbonisation within the context of the future of energy,” said Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew.

Sinha had previously on two occasions told Moneycontrol about its plans to get into the decarbonisaton segment so as to help corporates achieve their respective net-zero targets.