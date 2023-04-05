 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Oil, mineral and cement cos push record volumes in FY23, riding infra, energy demand

Amritha Pillay
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Markets leaders in cement, zinc, coal and petroleum have reported record volumes for FY23, with some also expanding market share.

Infrastructure construction

UltraTech Cement, Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India and Hindustan Zinc, all market leaders in their respective business segments, have reported high or record production for FY23. A common theme pushing demand for these sectors is India’s growing spending on infrastructure and the heightened need for energy.

Indian Oil, for instance, reported a crude throughput of 72.4 million tonnes in FY23, its highest ever. Refiners such as Indian Oil are direct beneficiaries of any improvement in India’s economic activity and movement of goods. Factors such as economic momentum, mobility shift towards petrol due to volatile CNG prices, and demand from tourism-heavy states were some factors contributing to the growth in demand for petrol, as noted by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) in its consumption report for February.

India’s spending expenditure on infrastructure has been on a steady rise, with the country earmarking Rs 10 lakh crore as capital expenditure in the latest budget announcement made in February. This, coupled with increased urban housing activity, led to robust demand in FY23. Spotting the demand advantage, UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, on April 1 said it dispatched more than 100 million tonnes of grey cement in FY23.

UltraTech and other cement companies can expect the momentum to continue in the current financial year. “Cement volumes are expected to grow by 7% in FY2024 to 416 million tonnes, supported by demand from the housing and infrastructure sectors,” rating agency ICRA said in a note on the sector in March.