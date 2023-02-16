 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not simply gifting away money to parent: Nestle’s Suresh Narayanan defends royalty payments

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

The street verdict is that royalty fees eat into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent.

The contentious issue of royalty payments by Indian companies to their international parents has been in focus ever since Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) decided to hike its fees to Unilever by 80 basis points (bps).

HUL’s royalty fee now stands at 3.45 percent, which is still lower than that paid by Nestle India to Nestle S.A. at 4.5 percent of the total turnover. The street verdict is that royalty fees eat into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent.

“We are not simply gifting away money to the parent. It is for operational support and manufacturing capabilities,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, in the Q4 earnings concall.