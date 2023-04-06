 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LPG consumption growth slows to decade-low in saturated market

Amritha Pillay
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The saturation of the market and the wider availability of piped gas have contributed to the stagnation in growth.

Indian Oil Corporation’s sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) grew a percent in FY23. Indian Oil, one of the three main suppliers of cooking gas, is not an outlier. Going by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s revised estimates, LPG consumption in India in FY23 was expected to have grown by 1.3 percent, the slowest pace in more than a decade.

The saturation of the market and the wider availability of piped gas have contributed to the stagnation in growth. The significant rise in LPG prices over the past two to three years has also dented consumption.

India’s LPG consumption was expected at 28.6 million metric tonnes in FY23, according to the PPAC’s revised estimates. This would be a growth of 1.3 percent from 28.2 million metric tonnes in the previous year. The last time LPG consumption grew at 1.5 percent or lower was in FY09.

The annual LPG consumption growth rate in India has been falling since FY18 and was at 5.7 percent in FY20 before the pandemic and 2.5 percent in FY22. Refining industry executives expect LPG consumption growth to be even lower in the current financial year.