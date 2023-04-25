 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Lenders may halt funding oil and gas brands over climate change, fears ONGC chairman

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

ONGC chairman Arun Singh believes that although, in India, fossil fuel projects have not yet faced any constraints with respect to funding, there still is some fear regarding the same.

Although, in India, fossil fuel projects have not yet faced any constraints with respect to funding but there still is some fear regarding the same.

Lenders may soon be reluctant to fund oil and gas projects given it is now considered a ‘sin industry,' states ONGC chairman Arun Singh on April 25. ONGC will now have to generate enough cash internally to continue its business, he added, as reported by the business daily Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The constant concerns that have been coming up regarding climate change issues have alerted some capital funders across the globe, as well as banks and debt and equity funds to stay away from funding projects that raise high emissions.

Singh believes that although, in India, fossil fuel projects have not yet faced any constraints with respect to funding, there still is some fear regarding the same.