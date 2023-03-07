 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

International Women's Day: Are startups enabling higher female workforce participation?

Shivangini Gupta
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

International Women's Day: With policies like period and child support leave for women with children under 10, startups are helping build a whole new workplace for women in corporate India.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. (Image credit: UN)

Owing to their inherent emotional intelligence, women in the workplace add to the much-needed empathy and sense of social responsibility, said various leaders from the startup world that Moneycontrol spoke to. They also talked about the initiatives startups are undertaking in order to offer a more supportive workspace for women.

Recently, the Gender Balance Study released by Sodexo, a facilities management firm, found that gender-balanced teams led to a 4-point higher global engagement rate, a 5-point increase in brand image, a 12-point jump in client retention, and an 8-point rise in employee retention.

Additionally, a McKinsey study noted that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability.

"Startups have become a major engine for job creation in the past decade. They are creating new types of jobs that did not exist before, as well as enabling new ways of working," said Aakanksha Gulati, Director, Action Covid Taskforce (ACT) – a collective of venture capitalists, tech entrepreneurs and social impact leaders