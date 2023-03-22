 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hurun Rich List: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, family lead 16 new billionaires

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

At a global level the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List saw the addition of 176 new faces, from 18 industries and 99 cities across the globe.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala,

Even as the number of billionaires dropped by eight percent globally, India added 16 billionaires and occupied the third spot on the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List among countries which added new billionaires.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, topped the list of the top 16 new Indian billionaires in 2023's Hurun Global Rich List. Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett.

Indian billionaires have added nearly 360 billion dollars  to their cumulative wealth in the past five years. The 360 billion dollar figure is equivalent to Hong Kong’s GDP, the list stated.