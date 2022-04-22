Google India appoints Shraddhanjali Rao as HR Head

Google India has appointed Shraddhanjali Rao as its new head of human resources.

“Thrilled to announce that I have joined the incredible team at Google as Head of HR for India,” Rao said in a post on the professional networking site LinkedIn on April 22.

“Inspired by the opportunity to touch a billion lives and ultimately make the world a better place through data and tech. It’s an honour to work with such an innovative company filled with the brightest talents…,” she added.

Before joining Google India, Rao was vice president of human resources for SAP in India.

At SAP, she provided HR leadership across the region for all entities including R&D, sales, and services organisations. She was responsible for designing and executing the people strategy focusing on leadership, talent, and culture to meet the needs of the region’s more than 11,000 employees, her professional profile reads.