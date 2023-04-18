 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman Sachs initiates process to explore sale of fintech unit GreenSky

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Goldman Sachs has initiated the process for exploring the sale of its fintech unit GreenSky, suggested David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of the investment banking giant, while speaking to analysts on April 18.

GreenSky's performance remains high, Solomon reportedly said, but added that Goldman does not see itself as best suited to lead the company in the long run.

"We believe GreenSky is a good business and is performing well with first quarter originations in our core home improvement loans, up over 25 percent year-over-year and a weighted FICO on total originations of over 780," Reuters quoted him as saying.

"Given our current strategic priorities, however, we may not be the best long-term holder of this business," Solomon added.