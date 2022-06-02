Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant

Deepak Nitrite on June 2 witnessed five major chemical blasts at its manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara, which led to a major fire, according to news reports. Smoke was visible from a long distance and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, reports added.

After the accident, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the safety of its staff and the communities around is of foremost priority to it.

Of late, experts have been raising concerns about the safety of industrial units in various parts of the country. A few weeks back, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad where one person was charred to death while six got injured.

In another incident, over 20 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market on May 20.