Essar group gets second innings in steel business with $8-billion investment

Essar group is making a comeback to the steel sector. The company announced its footprint in three mega projects with an investment of USD 8 billion over three to four years, according to a report by the Business Standard.

The three projects are situated in Saudi Arabia, USA and India. Essar Group plans to open a steel plant in Saudi Arabia, and an iron pellet plant each in Odisha and Minnesota, US.

Previously the Essar Group in its first innings in the steel business, sold its asset Essar Steel to steel magnate L N Mittal for Rs 42,000 crore in 2019. The group now has a substantially lighter balance sheet after repaying Rs 2 lakh crore of its debt according to a report by Moneycontrol.

"We have completed what is certainly one of the biggest, if not the biggest, deleveraging exercise by repaying Rs 2 lakh crore of loans over the last three years," Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital Ltd said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.

Moneycontrol News