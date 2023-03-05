 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPF rate to remain at around 8%: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

The interest rate is anticipated to remain close to 8 percent as the EPFO calculates its earnings

The central board of trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation will convene on March 25-26 to determine the interest rates for provident fund deposits for 2022-23.

The interest rate is anticipated to remain close to 8 percent as the EPFO calculates its earnings, The Economic Times reported on March 5 citing official sources.

As per the report, EPFO's returns on investments have been robust this year as Covid-related withdrawals have decreased significantly.

