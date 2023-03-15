 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse veteran Neelkanth Mishra set to join Axis Bank

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

A veteran of two decades at the Swiss bank, Neelkanth Mishra has agreed to helm Axis Bank’s research department

Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of Asia Pacific strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG, has resigned from the financial services firm and is set to join Mumbai-based Axis Bank Ltd., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

A veteran of two decades at the Swiss bank, Mishra has agreed to lead Axis Bank’s research department, the people said, requesting anonymity as the information is private.

The hiring is part of Axis Bank Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry’s plans to bolster various businesses including wealth management and investment banking business of the lender, whose share price touched a record high earlier this year. The financier had also completed the acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s India retail banking business for $1.4 billion earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Axis Bank declined to comment, while Credit Suisse spokespersons didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on Mishra’s resignation. Mishra didn’t respond to an email and text messages seeking comments.