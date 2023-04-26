 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Cement firms stare at downside risks to FY24 estimates without price hikes

Amritha Pillay
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

As cement makers focus on expanding volumes and retaining market share, pricing power has taken a beating

Representative image

Cement makers may disappoint on the price-hike front for a second consecutive year after robust demand was not complemented with sustained price hikes last year, say brokerages.

“Pricing power is crucial in the commodity business and the Indian cement sector is certainly losing the plot on that front,” wrote analysts with ICICI Securities in an April 19 report, adding that of the seven cement companies in their coverage, JK Cement is the only "buy" recommendation.

Typically, cement companies witness their best sale volumes between January and June of every year. Construction activity in India peaks in these first six months owing to fiscal year-end related targets and the rush to complete construction before the onset of monsoon.

That is also why many analysts are closely watching price-hike developments for April to predict the course for the rest of the year. However, some are already sceptical.