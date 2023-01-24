 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barbeque Nation CFO Anurag Mittal resigns after seven-month stint

Jan 24, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

Barbeque Nation is expected to announce Mittal's replacement on or before February 6, when he will step down as the CFO.

Anurah Mittal had joined Barbeque Nation as its CFO in May 2022 (Representative image)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on January 24 said its chief financial officer (CFO) Anurag Mittal has resigned from the post and will step down on February 6, 2023.

The company did not name his replacement in the regulatory filing.

Mittal's stint as the restaurant chain's CFO lasted for only seven months. He was brought onboard and given the charge in May last year.

The reason for his resignation was not known at the time of writing this report.