Bajaj Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 crore in capital from parent

Bajaj Housing Finance on April 26 announced that it has raised Rs 2,500 crore of equity capital from its parent company, Bajaj Finance Limited, making it the seventh and largest round of capital infusion so far by the firm.

"Bajaj Housing Finance recently announced a milestone achievement of crossing the Rs 50,000 Crore Assets Under Management (AUM) mark

and ending the year at Rs 53,322 Crore of AUM," the firm said in a press statement.

The firm plans to invest the capital in people, geo-expansion, process improvement, and technology to help deliver its growth plans.

"This is the ever-highest capital infusion by Bajaj Finance Limited to fund Bajaj Housing Finance’s future growth. This infusion will be

sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the next 18–24 months," Bajaj Housing Finance's CEO Atul Jain said.

"The Company remains committed to continue its momentum, and this infusion would enable the Company to expand its geo footprint as well as its distribution network across its business lines for growth," he added.

The firm's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.72 percent as of the end of March 2022, against a regulatory requirement of 15 percent. Bajaj Housing Finance further said that with this round of capital infusion, its Capital Adequacy Ratio will be in excess of 27 percent. Currently, the firm's capital base stands strong in excess of Rs 9,200 crore.