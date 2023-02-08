Amazon Prime Video rejigs top management, India head gets APAC role

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has rejigged its top management.

The company has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo circulated in the organisation recently.

In his new role, Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Transitioning into the new role, Gandhi will be based out of Singapore. The change will come into effect from April this year.

Gandhi, an industry veteran had joined Amazon Prime Video in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gandhi worked in companies including Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service VOOT as his last role prior to joining Amazon.

As Gandhi moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India. Sreeram has worked closely with Gandhi since he joined Amazon in 2018 as Director – Marketing, and was elevated to Director – SVOD Business in 2022. As the SVOD business leader, he was looking at building the Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Related stories Muthoot Finance’s Rs 500-crore NCD issue opens; Should you invest?

RBI Policy: Central bank plans to widen the scope of TReDS

RBI Policy: QR Code-based Coin Vending Machine pilot on cards, says Das Prior to joining Amazon, Sushant led marketing for Xiaomi in India. Prime Video is estimated to have 16 million subscribers in India in 2022, according to data by Media Partners Asia.

Moneycontrol News