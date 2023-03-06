 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airtel rolls out 5G in 125 more cities, widens coverage to 265 urban locations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Airtel said that its 5G services run on a technology that has the "widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem."

Bharti Airtel on March 6 announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities, taking its reach to over 265 cities across the country.

The Airtel 5G services run on a technology that has the "widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem", the company said in a statement.

"Airtel 5G Plus will provide superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos et all," it said.

“5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said.