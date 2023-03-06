Airtel rolls out 5G in 125 more cities, widens coverage to 265 urban locations

Bharti Airtel on March 6 announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities, taking its reach to over 265 cities across the country.

The Airtel 5G services run on a technology that has the "widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem", the company said in a statement.

"Airtel 5G Plus will provide superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos et all," it said.

“5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said.

The company said that its 5G service will continue to rapidly expand in all towns and villages. "Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari," it said.

Moneycontrol News