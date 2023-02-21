Agritech startup Ninjacart appoints Vivek Venkatasen as Chief Finance Officer

Ninjacart, a B2B fresh agri-produce supply chain company, has announced Vivek Venkatasen as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Venkatasen will be responsible for strengthening the company's financial operations and shaping its key long-term business strategies.

Venkatasen will work alongside the company's current CFO Balasubramanian S, who will be with the startup till the end of March.

Ninjacart, which was founded in June 2015, leverages technology and data to organise the agri-commerce ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointment, Kartheeswaran K K, CEO and Co-Founder of Ninjacart said, "We are excited to welcome Vivek into our Ninjacart family. Vivek's proven track record of success will be valuable in guiding Ninjacart’s journey towards building profitable and sustainable businesses." Before joining Ninjacart, he held the position of CFO at Spice Money and Jio Financial Services. Prior to that, he held positions at Jana Small

Finance Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Mashreq Bank.

There will be another party soon, says WestBridge Capital’s Sandeep Singhal amid funding downturn On his appointment, Vivek Venkatasen said, "This sector is currently at a strategic juncture and presents significant growth opportunities. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is pioneering innovation in agriculture and contributing to the growth of the country's economy."

