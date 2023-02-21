 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agritech startup Ninjacart appoints Vivek Venkatasen as Chief Finance Officer

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Ninjacart, a B2B fresh agri-produce supply chain company, has announced Vivek Venkatasen as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Venkatasen will be responsible for strengthening the company's financial operations and shaping its key long-term business strategies.

Venkatasen will work alongside the company's current CFO Balasubramanian S, who will be with the startup till the end of March.

Ninjacart, which was founded in June 2015, leverages technology and data to organise the agri-commerce ecosystem.