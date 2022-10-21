KKR, ADIA, Brookfield, TPG to invest $500 million in UPL arms

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"), Brookfield and TPG are set to invest Rs 1,580 crore (USD 200 Million) in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions for a 9.09 percent stake at an equity valuation of Rs 17,380 crore (USD 2.2 Billion).

ADIA / TPG to exit the non-crop business (International Seeds and other global business) for consideration of USD 241 million for their 22.2 percent holding.

Jai Shroff, Group CEO of UPL, said, “Since the acquisition of Advanta in 2006, UPL has built Advanta into a leading global seed company with presence in more than 80 countries. Today, Advanta is a leading player in sustainable agriculture solutions, benefitting the livelihoods of farmers globally. As sustainable farming practices increases in priority around the world, Advanta is well poised for its next leg of robust growth. We are working closely with KKR to build on Advanta’s strong platform to deliver continued success in this next phase of evolution.”

Additionally, KKR is to invest Rs 2,460 crore (USD 300 Million) in 'Advanta Enterprises' for a 13.33 percent stake issued by the company at an equity valuation of Rs 18,450 crore (USD 2.25 Billion).

Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said, “We are pleased to invest in Advanta, a global leader in sustainable agriculture, at a time when food security has grown in importance amidst geopolitical tensions and climate change. Advanta has built a diversified platform with differentiated products and an excellent track record, and we are excited to leverage KKR’s global network, operational and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) management expertise to strengthen its business, implement industry best practices, and achieve its next phase of growth.”

The 'Corporate Realignment' is 'envisaged to complete over the course of the next 45-90 days, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.