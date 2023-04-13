 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani's Next Big Test: $3 Billion Dharavi Revamp

Bloomberg
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

Dharavi’s revitalization requires pulling off three things virtually at once: acquiring large tracts of land, attracting investors to places without stable utilities and resettling massive communities.

The Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

After a short seller in New York accused Gautam Adani of widespread fraud across his infrastructure empire, the Indian billionaire has spent much of this year assuaging foreign investors.

Now, Adani must also prove how he remains irreplaceable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda by pulling off a very different task: resettling a million Indians who populate Dharavi, the famed Mumbai slum, and turning the land into some of the world’s most expensive urban real estate.

Though Adani’s plans for Dharavi are still opaque after winning a bid to redevelop the area late last year, he will likely transform the slum into modern apartments, offices and malls. If successful, Adani would gain a major foothold in India’s financial capital, where he already runs one of the country’s busiest airports. The Dharavi revamp — one of the world’s largest urban renewal projects — could offer a blueprint for how to spur investment into sprawling informal settlements.

Vendors in the Dharavi market. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg