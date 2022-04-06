Actor Varun Dhawan invests in cloud kitchen firm Curefoods

Cloud kitchen firm Curefoods on April 6 announced it has received an investment from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Dhawan, apart from funding the company, has also inked a "long-term association" which makes him the brand ambassador of EatFit - the flagship brand under Curefoods, a press release noted.

Dhawan’s investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand D2C food ordering platform – eatfit.in.

The platform is aimed at providing direct access to popular Curefoods entities, which include EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi.

"It will also play a role in inculcating sustainable food ordering habits by promoting its food subscription options, especially for its healthy food brands, which customers can consume multiple times a month," the statement said.

The association with Dhawan will be instrumental in promoting Curefoods’ message of "healthy and sustainable online ordering", the company said, adding that the actor is known for "his commitment to fitness".

Dhawan, in the coming years, will appear in Curefoods’ marketing endeavours to promote healthy eating and online ordering via eatfit.in, it further noted.

Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said the intention behind having Dhawan as the face of EatFit is to associate the fitness-centric aspects of his personality "with our own brand persona".

"Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights," he added.

Dhawan, while commenting on his association with Curefoods, said the "intersection of food and lifestyle" has always excited him.

"I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options...I can't wait to show the audience some of the great campaigns we have in the works."