Fit to Lead | Cure.Fit co-founder Ankit Nagori: "Behaviours and habits are like muscle building"

Ankit Nagori, 36, took up badminton during the pandemic.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

From South Delhi to IIT Guwahati to Flipkart, Cure.Fit and now Curefoods, Ankit Nagori, 36 has had a very active and energetic career, much like he is in our video interview, during which he constantly kept pacing around his home. The former chief business officer of Flipkart and co-founder of Cure.Fit with Mukesh Bansal, Nagori founded Curefoods as a separate company outside of Cure.Fit in February 2021 because - he says - the opportunity and scope in the healthy food business was huge.

Nagori played cricket seriously all through school, making it to the district level, and then went on to captain the IIT Guwahati team in his fourth year. Even when he moved to Bengaluru with Flipkart and subsequently to Cure.Fit, cricket remained a constant in his life till the pandemic hit. That’s when he took to badminton and he is completely hooked to it. “For the last seven years, fitness has become a consistent part of my lifestyle. I am regular with it and fitness occupies a good place in my life,” he adds.

The uncertainty and constant need to adapt during the pandemic has kept him very busy of late and impacted his work-life balance. “Frankly, I work non-stop for three to four weeks at a stretch, and then take a few days off to let the steam off with my family,” he says.

Edited excerpts:

How do you achieve your health and fitness goals?

I have curated a mixed training regime and incorporate fitness into my routine for 1-1.5 hours daily, five to six times a week. I set a target of covering 15,000 steps a day. I run, walk and do weight training 4-5 times a week. I also ensure that I’m able to play sports at least 3 to 4 times a week.

Favourite fitness activity…

Badminton at the moment. I’m trying to learn and get better at it.

Your toughest?

Badminton again. It is the toughest activity I have ever undertaken. It’s like an hour of doing lunges, jumping around, and being on your toes.

Your new normal…

We took a month’s break during the second wave and a shorter one during the third. In terms of a new normal, the biggest change is the hybrid meetings… Even if people have a cold, they are advised to not come to office for everyone’s safety. That’s been a big change at work overall.

Has your fitness routine, in any way, helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times?

Fitness always helps me navigate uncertainties. Little things like starting a day early, doing meditation for some time, 60-90 minutes of working out - these make all the difference. A stringent fitness routine really helps you get through tough times.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times…

I would encourage my teammates to practice two things: mindfulness and the ability to prioritise. Post the pandemic, work just comes in bulk. Hence, it’s really important in these moments to cut through the noise and get to what’s really important.

Leadership lessons in fitness journey…

The fitness journey is in itself a path to leadership. All behaviours and habits are like muscle building. Whether it’s trying to inculcate good habits, doing more of good and less of bad… it all comes down to being patient and persistent with your efforts. The biggest key is patience and the amount of pain you’re willing to take at the start of the journey. Most projects are like that – the beginning is the toughest, but it keeps getting easier as your muscle gets stronger.

What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team?

Having an image of a ‘fit leader’ for the team is like being seen as someone who is active, decisive and is always on your toes. A key component across the leadership team at Curefoods is that everyone plays an active sport and keeps fit. The entire management team leads by example.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

It has helped me especially in two areas. It helped me be more thoughtful and mindful about making large decisions. Secondly, it helped me become more mindful as an individual. The pandemic years have been quite a blur... fitness played a key role in helping me navigate it.

Your leadership style…

I’d describe it as being very involved. I’m not someone who would micro-manage but I’m very involved. I like to stay on top of things, get weekly updates and be the first point of contact if something is not going well. In an organisation, bad news should travel faster than good news. If something is not working out, it’s best if they reach out and involve me in problem-solving.

On achieving work-life balance…

Honestly, it’s tough to strike a balance when a fitness regime takes up a significant portion of your day. Being able to manage between fitness, work, family time or personal time, is just that much more difficult.

Goals for the year…

From a business point of view, my goal is to get to profitability at Curefoods. And from a fitness point of view, my goal is to continue learning to get better at badminton and reach a point where I can get involved in some minor level competitions…