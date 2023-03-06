 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

MC Insider: A shawarma index, a 'cheap' B-town buy and Basavaraj Bommai's predicament


Going gets tough

The market has been tough, to say the least, in the last few months. Traders have gasped for good opportunities to trade in the market. Inasmuch, even independent research analysts who are empanelled by various brokers to provide daily trades to their clients are finding it difficult to fulfil the quota. One such analyst said trading has dried up in the market and his earnings could take a hit if it sustains (as he gets paid for the number of trades he recommends in a day). He added that, thanks to the unforgiving market, the performance (win rate of the trade) has also worsened, making it hard to renegotiate payout sense.


'Roll’ with the times


Brands are advertising less. It was most apparent in the meetings of one of the largest media agencies. An insider tells us that the agency’s meetings used to be held in luxury hotels, where they were served many-course meals and drinks. This time, the meeting across centres were either held in offices or in a hotel where they were served shawarma, which is essentially a wrap/roll. Like the lipstick index, that gauges economic hardship by tracking people splurging on affordable luxury, maybe we need a shawarma index. It would gauge hardship in the business through money spent on employee meets!