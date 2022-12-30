 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tumultuous year for oil and gas industry amid Russia-Ukraine war, demand stress

Shubhangi Mathur
Dec 30, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

Retail rate of petrol and diesel have not come down despite of the decline in crude oil prices (Representative image)

The year 2022 has been turbulent for the oil and gas industry around the world amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, record-high inflation globally, supply constraints and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The war between Russia and Ukraine led to alteration in the trade equations between almost all the countries as the European Union and the West imposed sanctions on oil exports from Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude oil.

Adding to that, supply cuts of from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, commonly known as OPEC+, and rising inflation led to high energy prices.

Fluctuations in oil prices

Prices of crude oil in 2022 swung from the 14-year high of $140 per barrel in March to around $80 per barrel in December.

In the first half of the year, prices were majorly dictated by the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. Oil prices skyrocketed after the US and the EU decided to impose sanctions on Moscow, leading to worries of supply shortages.