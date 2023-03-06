 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PV sales may be hit by regulatory norms despite lower domestic HRC prices: Nomura

Sandip Das
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

India's passenger vehicle retail sales were up 10 percent YoY in February 2023. Wholesale volumes were up 11 percent YoY. On the 2-wheeler front, retail sales were up around 14 percent YoY in February 2023. Nomura believes that demand may get impacted largely for small cars as regulatory requirements for real driving emission (RDE) and six airbags will increase the overall cost for passenger vehicles (PV) and projects industry growth of 6 percent YoY in FY24F, Nomura said.

The steel sector has outperformed the Nifty over the past week by 0.9 percent but underperformed the Nifty by 5.8 percent over the past the one month.

India's hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices were at a discount to import prices from China at around Rs 3,800 per tonne. Global HRC export prices from key exporters including China, South Korea and Japan remained between $705 and $735 per tonne. India’s HRC export prices were flat week-on-week at $708, according Japanese research and broking firm Nomura.

Some recovery in property sales and construction sector, but demand for construction material still weak

According to CRIC (China Real Estate Information Corporation), the top 100 developers' property sales decline rate moderated to 12 percent YoY against 30 percent decline in December 2022-January 2023 reflecting a recovery in M2 2023, Nomura said in its report.

The average spreads for February 2023 were down by 4.4 percent month-on-month (MoM) to their lowest levels since March 2022 as coking coal prices remained elevated by 15.2 percent MoM. Global iron ore prices increased 3.2 percent MoM but the price of iron ore in India remained marginally stable MoM with NMDC keeping their prices unchanged.