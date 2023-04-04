 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OPEC+ move to slash production opens door to battle over Asia’s oil demand

Apr 04, 2023 / 06:01 AM IST

A surprise cut in oil production from OPEC+ is now setting the stage for other producers to vie for markets in Asia.

Since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries started managing supplies more actively in 2017, member states have privileged flows to Asia at the expense of countries like the US. Last year, 70 percent of oil from the group went to Asian countries including China and India, up from 61 percent in 2017. Meanwhile, the share bound to the US shrank to 6 percent from 10 percent, data from market intelligence firm Kpler SAS show.

During that time, oil production has also increased in the US, and American exporters might look at the latest OPEC+ move as their opportunity to grab more market share in Asia.