Icra revises domestic steel demand outlook to 8% for FY24

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Icra on Wednesday revised its outlook for domestic steel demand to 7-8 per cent for the next fiscal.

Earlier, the ratings agency had estimated the demand to grow in the range of 6-7 per cent.

"With the central government's capex outlay in FY2024, Icra has revised upwards its steel consumption growth estimate for FY2024 to 7-8 per cent from 6-7 per cent," it said in a report.

In 2023-24, the capital expenditure is budgeted at Rs 10 lakh crore which will constitute 3.3 per cent of GDP.