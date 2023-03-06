 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt plans to make hallmarking of gold bullion mandatory: BIS chief

Mar 06, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said Gold bullion is used as a raw material for manufacturing of jewellery and its purity is paramount, considering the large volume of jewellery.

After gold jewellery, the government plans to make hallmarking of gold bullion mandatory and is ready with the draft guidelines, Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said on Monday.

"The demand from stakeholders has been that quality of gold jewellery can be ensured only if the bullion is hallmarked. We have prepared the draft guidlines. So, we have started the consultation process," Tiwari said at a press conference in Mumbai.

