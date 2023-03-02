 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower amid volatility, support around Rs 55,580

Sandip Das
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Gold and silver to remain volatile today. The yellow metal has support at Rs 55,580-55,410, while resistance is at Rs 55,980, 56,150, says Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities

Gold was trading flat in India as well as the international market on March 2 morning after a slew of economic data added to investor concerns that interest rates could stay higher for longer than expected.

At 9:59 am, gold was down 0.03 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,815 for 10 grams, while silver was down 0.43 percent at Rs 63,661 per kilogram.

Spot gold was flat at $1,836.69 a troy ounce at 0046 GMT after hitting a one-week peak on March 1. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,843.40.

