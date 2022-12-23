 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile on strong US GDP data, support at Rs 53,850

Sandip Das
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Bullion is likely to fall due to profit booking ahead of the Christmas holidays. Gold has resistance at Rs 54,900 and support at Rs 54,500. Silver has resistance at Rs 69,700 and support at Rs 68,200, says Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart

Gold was trading flat in India market and other Asian markets on December 23 morning, as traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the US Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

At 10.31 am, gold was trading 0.02 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,530 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.39 percent at Rs 68,789 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold was little changed at $1,793.22 a troy per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,801.20.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices fell sharply on December 22, as bullion felt the heat following stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP numbers.