 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge lower amid hawkish Fed, support around Rs 54,100-53,920

Sandip Das
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade lower towards Rs 53950 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 53730 levels.

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday in the international markets, as a firmer dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,784.98 per ounce as of 0024 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,794.70.

At 10:32 am, gold contracts were trading 0.26 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,401 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.09 percent at Rs 67,451 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices on December 19 settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract settled at $1,797.70 per troy ounce, down by 0.29% and silver March futures contract settled at $23.20 per troy ounce, down by 0.90%. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note.