 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may slide to Rs 54,510 on hawkish US Fed

Sandip Das
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile today ahead of the US ADP non-farm payroll data, with the metals expected to face steep resistance at higher levels

Gold, Gold prices

Gold was trading a tad lower in India on March 8 after prices slipped to a one-week low in the international market following US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s remarks that interest rates might need to go higher than expected to curb inflationary pressures.

At 9.54 am, gold was down 0.17 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,930 for 10 grams, while silver was down 0.84 percent at Rs 61,685 per kilogram.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,811.83 a troy ounce at 0128 GMT after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,816.30.

Track Live Gold Prices Here