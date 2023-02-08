 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to edge higher, witness short-covering bounce

Sandip Das
Feb 08, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Trend in precious metals may remain bullish. Gold has resistance at Rs 57500 and support at Rs 56800. Silver has resistance at Rs 68200 and support at Rs 66800, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Representative image

Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday in the international markets as the dollar retreated from a one-month peak after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance despite last week's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,876.49 per ounce, as of 0351 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 percent at $1,888.10.

At 10:25am, gold was trading 0.07 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,218 for 10 grams, while silver was trading flat at Rs 67,530 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here