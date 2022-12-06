 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile, rise in prices may witness selling pressure

Sandip Das
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Bullion is expected to remain range-bound today. Gold has resistance at Rs 54,000 and support at Rs 53,400. For silver, resistance is at Rs 66,400 and support at Rs 64,400, says Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart

Gold was trading higher in India on December 6 morning even as prices were little changed in the international market after falling more than 1.5 percent in the previous session.

At 10.04 am, gold contracts were trading 0.4 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 53,721 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.64 percent at Rs 65,600 a kilogram.

Spot gold was flat at $1,768.61 a troy ounce. Bullion hit a five-month high on December 5 before closing 1.6 percent lower in its biggest daily drop since September 23, as the dollar rebounded on bets that strong economic data may prompt bigger interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

US gold futures were flat at $1,780.90.

