Gold Prices Today: Precious metal prices to remain volatile, support for yellow metal around Rs 58,080-57,810

Sandip Das
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade lower towards Rs 57,680 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 57,210 levels.

Gold retreated on Thursday in the international markets from a safe-haven-driven rally, which sent prices to their highest since early-February. Traders sought more clarity on the financial sector after Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,912.48 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. US gold futures shed 0.8% to $1,915.10.

At 9.51 am, gold was down 0.67 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,945 for 10 grams, while silver shed 0.5 percent to Rs 66,960 a kilogram.

