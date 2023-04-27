 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Bullion rises ahead of key US economic data releases

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Analysts said that if the US Federal Reserve keep raising rates, gold may struggle to reach near its record highs.

Back home, domestic gold demand remains poor due to the higher prices of the yellow metal and lack of wedding dates in the month of April.

Gold prices in domestic and international markets rose ahead of the release of the US GDP data and personal consumption expenditures price index, which is expected to show that growth in the world's biggest economy is slowing down.

The PCE data from the US is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for measuring inflation. The central bank is likely to monitor the data closely.

If economic growth is slowing in the US, the Fed may rethink its strategy on monetary policy in the coming months. The market expects the central bank to pause its rate hike cycle in June after a 25-basis point increase in May. This bodes well for gold prices as the yellow metal is a non-yielding metal, which performs well when interest rates are low or not rising any further.

At 09.55 am, the price of gold on COMEX was at $2,008.35 per ounce, up 0.6 percent from the previous close. The June gold contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at Rs 60,145 per 10 grams, up 0.4 percent.