Fuel prices on January 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.

