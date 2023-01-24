Fuel prices on January 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 per barrel. Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally, as China, no longer held back by pandemic controls, has shown signs of more buying and as traders have worried that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply. Related stories Power returns to cities in Pakistan day after massive outage

However, crude prices are wavering as the dollar stabilises and over exhaustion from China-reopening headlines, according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya. "In the US, the economy still could roll over and some energy traders are still sceptical on how quickly China's crude demand will bounce back this quarter," Moya wrote in a note. Demand for products has lifted the oil market and refining margins. The 3-2-1 crack spread, a proxy for refining margins, rose to $42.18 per barrel on Monday, the highest since October. With Inputs from Reuters

Moneycontrol News