 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Fuel Prices on December 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol Features
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also Read | ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 crore on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd proposes to drill 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh- 50 in Godavari on-Land PML (Petroleum Mining Lease) Block of KG Basin and three in CD-ONHP-2020/1 (OALP-Vi) Block Of Cuddapah basin with an investment outlay of Rs 2,150 crore.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 11, 2022

Sunday, 11th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 11, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Sunday, 11th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 11, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Also Read | India needs to promote felx-fuel vehicles to tide over fluctuations in crude oil prices: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the country needs to promote flex-fuel vehicles and e-mobility to tide over the problems created by wide fluctuations in crude oil prices in the international market.