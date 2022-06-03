GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Crude prices firm up on US inventory decline, doubt on OPEC+ production increase
Moneycontrol News
Jun 03, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
Crude oil prices rose on June 2 after US crude inventories fell more than expected, shrugging off OPEC+'s agreement to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production. Manisha Gupta shares all the details
