Commodity markets' risk appetites to depend on next week’s US CPI, retail sales figures

Ravindra Rao
Feb 12, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

COMEX Gold and Silver traded in a narrow range this week in line with a stronger Dollar and higher US treasury yields, as FOMC members hinted that rates would go higher.

Commodities largely declined this week owing to the reiteration of a hawkish stance by US Federal Reserve (the Fed) officials. Prospects of a recovery in Chinese demand in the coming weeks managed to provide some cushion.

The Dollar held above 103 on the US Dollar index for most of the week, sharply rebounding from the nine-month low of 100.8 touched in the last week, as a robust US labour report revived bets of more rate hikes by the Federal.

The US Department of Labor reported that the total non-farm payroll had risen by 5,17,000 in January, far higher than market expectations of 1,90,000, and the unemployment rate was at 3.4 percent, the lowest unemployment level since May 1969.

Following the jobs data, Fed funds rate expectations rose to above 5 percent compared to earlier bets of just under 4.9 percent by June. They are now expected to peak at 5.12 percent in July, and then fall to 4.82 percent by December.