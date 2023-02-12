Commodity markets' risk appetites to depend on next week’s US CPI, retail sales figures

Commodities largely declined this week owing to the reiteration of a hawkish stance by US Federal Reserve (the Fed) officials. Prospects of a recovery in Chinese demand in the coming weeks managed to provide some cushion.

The Dollar held above 103 on the US Dollar index for most of the week, sharply rebounding from the nine-month low of 100.8 touched in the last week, as a robust US labour report revived bets of more rate hikes by the Federal.

The US Department of Labor reported that the total non-farm payroll had risen by 5,17,000 in January, far higher than market expectations of 1,90,000, and the unemployment rate was at 3.4 percent, the lowest unemployment level since May 1969.

Following the jobs data, Fed funds rate expectations rose to above 5 percent compared to earlier bets of just under 4.9 percent by June. They are now expected to peak at 5.12 percent in July, and then fall to 4.82 percent by December.

The Dollar pulled back from the weekly high of 103.8 after a less-hawkish-than-expected commentary by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that if the job market remains very hot, he may need to do further rate hikes.

However, several Fed policymakers hinted at further tightening of monetary policy to combat inflation. The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Thomas Barkin, said it was important for the central bank to continue to raise interest rates to ensure it brings inflation back to the 2 percent target. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said though the US economy was adapting to higher interest rates, further tightening was necessary to bring inflation back to the central bank's target. New York Fed President John Williams stressed on the need to attain a sufficiently restrictive policy stance. COMEX Gold and Silver traded in a narrow range this week in line with stronger Dollar and higher US treasury yields, as FOMC members hinted rates would go higher. However, looming fears of a recession kept gold in the positive territory as two-year treasury yields exceeded 10-year treasury yields by as much as 86 basis points (bps) on Thursday. Investment demand in gold remained muted as SPDR holdings held nearly 920 tonnes, while Silver iShares saw an inflow of 225 tonnes so far this week.

Ravindra Rao is the Head - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.