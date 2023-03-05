 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities might extend gains next week on hopes of Chinese recovery and stimulus

Ravindra Rao
Mar 05, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

US unemployment data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony will be closely watched for policy hints ahead of the FOMC meeting due on March 22.

Ravindra Rao, Head - Commodity Research, at Kotak Securities

Markets turned more volatile in the week ended March 3 as a fresh set of robust US economic indicators weighed on risk appetites, even as investors grew increasingly hopeful of stimulus measures being announced at China's National People's Congress.

The Dollar index closed the week with a modest decline after four consecutive weeks of gains. It had ended February with a gain of 2.7 percent, its first monthly increase since November 2022. The greenback hit a seven-week high of 105.359 during the week as data from the US, coupled with the reiteration of a hawkish stance by Fed officials, further raised the prospects of higher interest rates in the US, for longer.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, both repeated calls for tighter monetary policy as inflation showed few signs of cooling. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment support fell again to 1,90,000 in the data released for the week ended February 18, down by 2,000 from the previous period, thus remaining below 2,00,000 for the seventh week in a row, indicating a still-strong jobs market. Unit labour costs jumped 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter, much more than the 1.6 percent previously estimated.